Evansville Dairy Queen Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

After an employee of the University Dairy Queen on Evansville’s west side tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant has temporarily closed its doors.

According to a statement posted to the University Dairy Queen Facebook page on Sunday night, a manager at the fast-food restaurant has contracted COVID-19, working their last shift at the restaurant on Wednesday, June 17.

The statement went on to say that the coronavirus-positive manager developed symptoms late Thursday night/early Friday morning before receiving a coronavirus test on Saturday.

University Dairy Queen said the manager’s positive test result was received on Sunday.

The restaurant was closed on Monday for a deep-cleaning of the building, and according to the neon sign out front of the store, will be back open for business on Tuesday – though the University Dairy Queen Facebook page said updates on hours/openings would be posted as decisions are made with the guidance of the local health department.

