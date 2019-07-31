Evansville Dad Arrested for Neglect After Toddler Fires Gun Into Apartment Floor

An Evansville man is facing child neglect charges after police say his toddler got a hold of his gun and shot into the floor of their apartment.

A resident at the apartment complex reported she heard a gunshot-like noise insider her apartment a few months prior, but she didn’t report it because nobody seemed alarmed.

According to the witness, she didn’t call the office until she overheard a woman tell someone else that her two-year-old got a hold of his dad’s gun and fired it.

Police say the maintenance supervisor went to the apartment of James Uhde to investigate the incident. He says Uhde admitted his son fired his gun.

Uhde says he wasn’t sure where the bullet went, but he told the supervisor where his son was standing when it went off. The supervisor says he found a hole that went into the carper and then through the subfloor.

According to the case affidavit, when police arrived, Uhde told them he knew why they were there. The affidavit also says Uhde initially lied about who fired the gun, but then admitted his two-year-old son did.

Uhde says he was sleeping in the living room with his Glock underneath his pillow. Uhde says he got up the next morning to make pancakes when heard a loud “pop” in the living room. Uhde told officers he threw the shell casting away the day it happened.

Officers interviewed the children’s mother who says the baby was on the floor next to the toddler when the gun was fired. She told officers she immediately checked her children for any injuries, and that Uhde didn’t seem concerned about the welfare of the kids. Instead, she tells officers Uhde went into “cover up” mode by throwing away shells and placing the gun in the car.

The case affidavit says Angelina Uhde pawned the gun nearly a week later.

According to the case affidavit, DCS was familiar with the family due to multiple incidents where the toddler was found outside the apartment complex alone.

He is currently lodged in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

