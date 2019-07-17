Evansville Couple in Custody After Posey County Manhunt

An Evansville couple is in police custody after a manhunt and a police pursuit into Posey County.

Indiana State Police said that a man and a woman fitting the description of the two people that led authorities in a two-county police pursuit yesterday were spotted Wednesday morning at a gas station in Mt. Vernon.

The pair were identified as 28-year-old James Nebelski and 30-year-old Cami Joiner. An officer attempted to pull over the couple but they refused to stop.

A drone from the Posey County Sheriff’s Department discovered their abandoned vehicle that had crashed a cornfield. Further investigation of the vehicle led to the discovery of meth, scales, and plastic baggies.

The vehicle Nebelski and Joiner were driving was also reported stolen out of Gibson County.

Nebelski faces the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Class 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

Auto Theft, Class 6 Felony

Dealing Methamphetamine, Class 3 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 5 Felony

Operating a Vehicle without a Valid Driver’s License

Joiner faces the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

Auto Theft, Class 6 Felony

Dealing Methamphetamine, Class 3 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Class 5 Felony

The pair have been lodged into the Posey County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

