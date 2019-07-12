Evansville Couple Arrested on Drug Charges After Domestic Dispute

An Evansville man is in jail after holding his girlfriend at knife-point.

According to Evansville Police, officers were initially called to the 400 block of East Franklin street around 5:00 Thursday evening for a shots fired call.

When they arrived they spoke with the victim who claims her boyfriend, 37-year old Adam Leigh Royal had beat her and then held a knife to her neck.

Officers on scene noticed a cut to the victims neck.

Royal is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including intimidation involving a deadly weapon, and dealing synthetic drugs.

Meanwhile the girlfriend is also facing drug possession charges stemming from the incident.

