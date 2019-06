Evansville councilman John Hayden is resigning from his Ward 3 seat. Hayden says he is stepping down because he is moving out of Ward 3.

Now, he will be calling a caucus to find his replacement. Anyone wishing to run for the seat must live in Ward 3 and must give a 3-day notice of their plan to run.

Party chair Wayne Parke hopes to have a replacement chosen by the end of the month. Hayden replaced former City Council member and fellow republican Anna Hargis after she stepped down in 2017.

