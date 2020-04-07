Evansville Construction Company Makes PPE for Medical Workers

Here at home and around the world, there’s a great need for personal protective equipment (PPE) and several area companies are stepping up.

Many companies and manufacturers have modified their assembly lines to produce the equipment.

Garmong Construction Services in Evansville is one of those companies – helping meet the demand for PPE by making sneeze guards for medical workers.

“It’s just a piece of plexiglass that we fabricated up with a stand and it’s gonna allow a clear space between patient and medical staff to help prevent the spread,” Jeremy Kunz, Regional Manager at Garmong Construction Services explained.

These sneeze guards will provide another layer of protection for those on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.

