Evansville Civic Center Phased Reopening Causes Confusion

The Evansville Civic Center and some court buildings are reopening in phases, but there’s been confusion on where people can enter and who is allowed too.

Only early voters and employees are allowed to enter the Civic Center as of Tuesday, May 26th, with masks required and screeners outside taking temperatures.

One local ICU nurse, Mary Arabray, was happy to follow the new rules, even if the experience was odd.

“It was quite interesting going up,” Arabray said. “And then the whole voting process. I can imagine if it gets busy, it’ll get pretty crazy in there. But you vote with a q-tip. You don’t touch anything. [It’s] kind of a dark little corner but, we did our civic duty.”

But from lawyers to those needing to check the status of their cases, people were getting turned away from the Civic Center, told to walk over to one of the court buildings. Even the women screening employees and early voters were confused about what parts of the buildings are open.

“It took three attempts to get in. You cannot get through to the court building,” said lawyer Max Fiester. “I was able to go into the court building around back. But found they are doing small claims in the Old National Events Plaza.”

While Evansville man Logan Bates was trying to check on the status of his probation and was denied entry.

“The ladies turned me away and gave me as much information as they have,” he said. “Which wasn’t much at all.”

We reached out to city officials and they tell us they are aware of the issues and are working to correct the problems by adding new signage, before it reopens to the general public on June 15th.

Comments

comments