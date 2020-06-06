Evansville City Leaders Set Up Barricades for Protests, Urging for No Riots

From the Civic Center to the riverfront, rallying cries of peaceful protests have rung throughout Evansville all week.

And with even more protest planned for this weekend, city officials addressed their plan for handling them and the history of injustices in Evansville.

“Let’s make it clear – E hasn’t always been for everyone,” said Evansville City Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “Ad it’s not always today, but we’re striving for it. Sadly, vestiges from our past still exist.”

“Yes, our community has had it’s fare share of bad incidents with law enforcement,” said Evansville City Council President Alex Burton. “But, this moment must be fruitful and without distraction.”

And with protesters and police clashing last weekend, city officials have already had discussions with the police who will be patrolling them on Saturday.

“No we don’t see eye to eye, but we’re always focused on the police relationships in our community to be better and are enhanced,” Burton said. “And I have nothing but the full faith and confidence in the police department to do the right thing.”

And while both Burton and Winnecke urged protesters to stay peaceful, they noted that barricades were put up outside of the Civic Center, just in case things did get unruly.

“These precautions are not cause for panic,” said Winnecke. “But to be abundantly cautious in making preparations for those who choose not to follow our pleas for peaceful protests.”

Burton encourages protestors to not step outside the law in their fight for justice.

“The fight must not include the destruction of physical structures or properties,” he said. “This is not the time to riot. This is the time to be about action through meaningful policy.”

The protests taking place on Saturday, June 5th are at the Four Freedoms Monument, while a children’s one with sidewalk chalk will take place outside the Ford Center.

And city leaders are adamant they are on the side of justice and peace.

“Yes, black lives matter, and as your city council president, feel confident in knowing that this city council is working on you behalf,” Burton said. “So that every resident truly believes this city is for them.”

