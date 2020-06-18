Evansville City Council to Vote on Resolution Declaring Racism a Public Health Crisis

The Evansville City Council will consider passing a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis in Evansville.

This comes after Black residents of Evansville tested positive for COVID-19 at a rate nearly double that of White residents. Black residents are 12.9% percent of the city’s population but account for 23.3% of COVID-19 positive cases to date.

The resolution will ask for all City departments, City Council, and City residents to “intentionally close racial disparities and work to foster a more equitable community.”

Additionally, the resolution will also ask the City Council and all City departments to address racial inequalities by investing in disadvantaged neighborhoods and those neighborhoods whose residents suffer most from racial disparities. In addition, ask the departments to enact policies and procedures to “eradicating implicit and explicit racial bias” and utilize all available tools and methods to eliminate disparities based on race, place, or identity across key metrics, including health, employment, criminal justice, the environment, education, economy.

The city council will vote on the resolution Monday, June 22.

Click here to read the full resolution.

Related content:

Comments

comments