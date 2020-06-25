Evansville City Council President Alex Burton Responds to Calls for Resignation

After an Evansville City Council meeting last Monday where city leaders voted to approve a resolution calling racism a public health crisis, Evansville City Council President Alex Burton made a Facebook post stating that he “didn’t have anything nice to say” about how the meeting played out, ending the post by saying “the two Dixiecrats are awful and are an embarrassment to our city. Period.”

Some supported Burton’s post, while some found it to be controversial – including some of his fellow city council members.

Evansville City Councilman At-Large Jonathan Weaver is among those that had called for the resignation of City Council President Burton. Missy Mosby, Ward 2 representative of the Evansville City Council, also responded to Burton’s statement.

City Council President Burton has issued a response: “I’m sorry that they feel that way. I have no intention of resigning.”

“I’m focused on housing, economic development, and making sure that every resident in our community is safe,” Burton continued. “No, I’m not going to get along with everybody on council, and that’s perfectly fine – as long as the residents of Evansville are benefiting from the leadership that I provide, I’ll be okay with that.”

The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party released a statement on the calls for Burton’s resignation.

“The suggestion that the only black representative on the Evansville City Council resign is offensive and counterproductive,” the statement from the Vanderburgh County Democratic Party said in part.

