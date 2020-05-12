Evansville City Council Distributes Over $1.5M in Federal Funding

The Evansville City Council is working to add more than $1.5 million in relief funds to organizations hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming from the CARES Act, the majority of the funds will go towards revitalizing Jacobsville, area public facilities, and neighborhood parks in the River City.

Several organizations will be receiving $100,000 – including Ark Crisis Center, Boys & Girls Club of Evansville, Evansville Christian Life Center, and more.

Evansville City Councilman At-Large Ron Beane says he’s glad to see “HOPE of Evansville” on the list since some families are in dire need of emergency housing assistance.

“People need money now,” explained Councilman Beane. “We don’t want people being hungry and we don’t want people living in houses that they shouldn’t be or can’t be living in anymore so time is of the essence.”

With Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s eviction ban expiring in June, tenants will soon be put in a tough position.

