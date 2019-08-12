Evansville City Council Discusses Budget

The first Evansville City Council budget meeting for 2020 got underway Monday night.

The City of Evansville will receive nearly $439,000,000 in revenue, and city leaders say $432,000,000 is already earmarked.

Some of the upcoming projects include an aerial ladder fire truck, continuing design and construction on the Mesker Park Zoo penguin exhibit, and building the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

The next city council meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 26.

