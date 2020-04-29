Evansville Church Hosting Two-Day Blood Drive as Need Increases

As more blood shortages arise across the country due to safety concerns with COVID-19, churches are stepping up — filling in the hosting gap left by larger facilities who canceled.

Corpus Christi Catholic Church on the westside of Evansville is one of those places of worship opening up their spaces for blood donations.

“Whenever Ann — one of our parishioners, who is also connected to the Red Cross — when she asked whether or not we could host something like this — before she was even finished asking the question — we said, ‘absolutely,’ says Father Tyler Tenbarge. “Because we want to do whatever we can to help during this crisis the most people who are in need.”

Parishioner and blood drive organizer Ann Almquist thinks they are projected to have over 110 units of blood donated over the two-day blood drive, which continues on Wednesday, April 29th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Almquist encourages people to donate blood, especially as more hospitals are allowing elective surgeries again.

“You never know when you’re going to be the person who is the recipient of the blood product. Or family members or parishioners or people in the community,” Almquist says, “And it’s just our way of being the tri-state community — where we can help one another.”

Giving blood was an easy decision for frequent donor Sara Wood, who says she’s been donating since she was 9-years-old.

“Being able to donate something means a lot to me because my mom was able to get a kidney donation about six years ago. So, being able to donate something that I have extra of means a lot to me. Especially during a time like this where you know — it’s needed.”

To find out how you can donate, visit redcross.org .

