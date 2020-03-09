Evansville Church Enlists Flavor Flav and Gilbert Gottfried to Promote Easter Service

The Evansville Hills Church has enlisted celebrities Flavor Flav and Gilbert Gottfried to promote an upcoming service on Easter.

The services will be held at the Old National Events Plaza and service times will be at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Flavor Flav is a musician, rapper, actor, television personality, and comedian, and was a member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy, which he co-founded in 1985 with Chuck D and remained a member until 2020. He is also known for popularizing the role of the hypeman.

Gottfried is a stand-up comedian, actor, and voice actor. He is well known for voicing characters such as Iago in Disney’s Aladdin, Digit in the PBS Kids Go! show Cyberchase, and the Aflac Duck.

Both Flav and Gottfried posted on Facebook promoting the Easter service.

