Evansville Church Catches Fire Due to Electrical Issue

On Monday, Evansville Fire Department crews were dispatched to the Apostolic Word of Truth Church in Evansville around 8:00 p.m. after a passerby called reporting a possible fire.

Crews arrived at the church within minutes, finding smoke venting from the attic area of the building.

Forced entry was necessary to gain quick access to the building, allowing EFD crews to contain the fire to the attic area before it could spread any further.

An EFD Investigator reported the fire as accidental, caused by an electrical issue within the church building.

The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes and no injuries were reported.

