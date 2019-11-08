Evansville Christmas Tree Lighting Set for November 21

The date has been set for one of Evansville’s holiday traditions.

The City of Evansville’s official Christmas Tree will have its lighting on November 21st at 5PM.

The tree will be located in front of the Civic Center. This year’s tree will be a 36-foot-tall, 30-foot-wide Norway Spruce, donated by Kenny Mesker. The tree is expected to arrive on November 15 to be installed and decorated. The tree will have approximately 25,000 lights and will be topped with a lighted “e”.

North High School Varsity Choir will perform on November 21st, leading to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke lighting the tree.

