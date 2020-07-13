Evansville Christmas on North Main Parade Cancelled

The committee of Evansville’s Christmas on North Main Parade has voted to cancel the 2020 Evansville’s Christmas Parade and Santa’s Workshop that was scheduled for November 22, 2020.

They met previously and decided to check the situation of where the pandemic was in July and decided to officially cancel, in light of seeing the West Side Nut Club cancel their Fall Festival.

“Our biggest concern was the safety of the viewers and participants even though it is an outside event”, Gail Knight Williams, Director of Evansville’s Christmas parade stated. She continues by saying ” We know we are not as big as the Fall Festival however we still draw approximately 10,000 viewers and participants. We also know there would be a very risky situation to have that large of a crowd gather”.

The committee will begin planning the 2021 parade in January.

