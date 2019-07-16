EvansvilleIndiana
Evansville Child Hit by Car
Emergency crews on the scene of an accident in Evansville.
A young girl was hit by a car in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, in front of Rochelle-Landers Pool.
The child was taken to a hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.
Evansville police are on the scene investigating. The driver involved in the incident took a standard toxicology test.
The call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
