Evansville Child Hit by Car

Emergency crews on the scene of an accident in Evansville.

A young girl was hit by a car in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, in front of Rochelle-Landers Pool.

The child was taken to a hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Evansville police are on the scene investigating. The driver involved in the incident took a standard toxicology test.

The call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

