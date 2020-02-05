Evansville to Celebrate 20 Years as a Tree City USA Community

For 20 years, the City of Evansville has been a member of Tree City USA, making it one of the few cities in Indiana that celebrate and promote trees.

To celebrate this milestone, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will plant trees in Vann Park during a ceremony to be held on the city’s birthday, March 27, at 1 p.m.

“Our urban tree canopy is one of Evansville’s most important assets,” said Mayor Winnecke. “It helps clean the air we breath and water we drink, prevents flooding, provides shade and beauty for our properties, lowers overall energy use and production and is a source of joy and spirituality. We are proud of our long-time designation as a Tree City USA community and will continue working with residents and community partners to protect and grow our canopy.”

City Arborist Shawn Dickerson and the Department of Urban Forestry will plant 80 additional trees on and around the Vann Park area leading up to the ceremony.

Trees will be provided by the City’s Tree Nursery, of which there are currently 30 species.

