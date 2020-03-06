Evansville Businesses Raise $10K for Tennessee Tornado Relief

In the wake of tornados that devastated parts of middle Tennessee on Tuesday morning, the City of Evansville, the Ford Center, the Evansville Sports Corporation and Ohio Valley Conference have joined forces to support those suffering in the aftermath of these deadly storms.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Emergency Response Fund has been activated to support the affected communities and nonprofits helping victims address their ongoing needs.

Fans attending the 2020 OVC Basketball Championships can stop by the merchandise stand in the Ford Center lobby, or visit www.CFMT.org, to make a donation and help with the tornado relief efforts.

Additionally, Evansville area businesses stepped up to help victims by jumpstarting the local campaign. As of Noon on March 6 the following businesses had donated a total of $10,500.

Old National Bank: $1,000

German American Bank: $1,000

Berry Global: $1,000

South Central, Inc: $1,000

Deaconess: $1,000

Shoe Carnival: $1,500

Evansville Regional Business Committee: $1,000

Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union: $1,000

Ascension St. Vincent: $1,000

Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy Company: $1,000

