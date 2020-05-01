Evansville Business Owner Talks Small Biz, PPP & Plans to Reopen

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to lay out his plan to reopen the Hoosier economy on May 1st. The details will impact thousands of Indiana businesses which will likely re-open in phases.

On 44News This Morning owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill & Amy’s on Franklin — Amy Word joined us to discuss how the current situation is affecting her two businesses.

The last time Word was on she had applied for federal relief to try and receive dollars through the Payroll Protection Program but her application was not accepted in the first round. On Thursday Word took to Facebook saying she received the good news she had been waiting for.

Question: You now know your application for federal dollars has been accepted and a lifeline is on the way — how are you feeling and what does this money mean for you and your team at Lamasco’s and Amy’s?

Word: “First I want to say there’s still a lot of my friends who didn’t receive it so on a post yesterday evening I said it’s the paradox, I am so thrilled for ourselves but I also realize the position I was in just 24 hours ago, a lot of small business owners are in that. It’s kind of one of those things you definitely temper your excitement but it’s also okay to be really, really personally excited and what it means for us. It is literally the difference between making it and not making it as a small business. It is that imperative and that important for all of us. All of us depleted every reserve we had when this first happened and so this gives us the opportunity to make sure we’re there when this opens up. We know it’s not going to look like it did before and making sure we’re still in a position to be here and in my case making sure 60 people still have jobs.”

Question: When you see major retail stores packed right now — do you think this was an overreaction?

Word: “It’s not an overreaction, I just feel like sometimes small businesses end up taking the brunt of these things. I’ve been there too, I’ve seen nobody with masks, people everywhere, no one social distancing and then I think about my little places, you know one of my restaurants doesn’t even hold 70 people on the main floor. There are at times it doesn’t seem like it makes sense and how that all works. It is difficult to see, every time I’m in one of those situations I am internally seething for sure.”

Question: When we finally do get to sit down at the bar or grab a table for dinner what are you looking at doing to protect customers as well as your cooks, servers and bartenders?

Word: “We’re looking at things like reduced capacity, having all of our staff in masks. In fact this week I put out an all call out for having masks made for everyone who works for us. We’ll do social distancing with our tables, we’re actually looking to rev up our outdoor seating. We’re hoping this patio season we can get more people outside as the weather permits. That’s how we’re envisioning it whether those become directives or not, I think that’s the direction we’re heading in my companies. The optics of this is, people want to feel safe and if we’re doing those things, we hope that when we’re open back up people will come back in knowing we’re doing everything we can on our end to make sure things are clean and safe and keep everyone healthy.”

Question: Should we buy stock in red SOLO cups and sports ahead of this re-opening?

Word: “Absolutely, Yes! Environmentally it’s one of these things I hate having to do but we are going to have to move to single use at both location on everything. It’s just a degree of safety I think we’re going to have to do until some expert somewhere says you can use the nice china again.”

Question: It is Friday and you are open for carry-out, curbside and delivery why should people order out tonight and support local?

Word: “It’s not just every night — even outside of a pandemic you should definitely support local. Those dollars stay here, you’re supporting your neighbors, your friends, it’s how my kids get braces and the people who work for us…I am probably one of the biggest champions, support local all you can!”

To treat yourself and support local call Amy’s at (812) 401-2332 you can order Lamasco’s by calling (812) 437-0171.

