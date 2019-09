The Evansville Fire Department is investigating a fire at a west side business.

Crews were called to the scrap metal processing business, Fligeltaub in the 1500 block of Grove Street Saturday afternoon.

EFD District Chief Mike Dickinson says the fire started in a scrap metal pile, destroying a conveyer belt and part of the building.

The cause remains under investigation.

