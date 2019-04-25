Evansville Boy Scouts Host Exceptional Needs Field Day

Local students and their families spent their afternoon outside as part of a unique learning opportunity, with local organizations from around the Tri-State pitching in to help out.

Scouts, volunteers, and families all gathered in Evansville, as the Buffalo Trace Council brought together special activities and guests for some very special students.

From blasting off to the skies, to shooting for bulls-eyes, there was something for everyone and every skill level at Eykamp Scout Center in Evansville.

“Today is the culmination of a very great day in Scouting,” said Scout Executive John G. Harding. “Its a highlight point for our special needs students that are active in scouting programs in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, and the Warrick County Schools Corporation.”

For these students the exceptional needs field day wasn’t just for fun and games. Everyone taking part got to experience hands-on education, and the thrill of victory.

“They’re learning about self-reliance, self-sufficiency, motor skills, as well as outdoor events and activities like today, really wrap up a great season of scouting for all these students,” Harding added.

The traditional scouting activities were matched with some up-close looks at local animals–on four legs and two–thanks to local volunteers and partners.

“Without the support of organizations like the United Way and other community leaders, we’d be in trouble.” Harding explained.

Even scattered showers served as a teaching moment for one middle school educator.

“We’re inside, we’re in the weather and that’s what scouts do anyway. That didn’t bother any of them that it was raining earlier. I said ‘put your hoods up, let’s go. And we were fine,'” the teacher added.

Though the skies remained dark, it was the smiles on the faces of these special kids that lit up the afternoon.

“All of it–every single activity is wonderful,” she beamed.

