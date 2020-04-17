Evansville BMV One of Several Branches Open by Appointment to Supply Commercial Truck Driver Licenses

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Commissioner Peter L. Lacey announced on Friday that the BMV is increasing the number of open-by-appointment branches to process new Commercial Learner’s Permits (CLP), new Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL), and upgrade/downgrade for the CDL to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement.

Three additional branches will be operating beginning on Monday, April 20 bringing the total to 9. These branches remain open only to complete transactions critical to support the need to continually increase the number of newly licensed commercial truck drivers supporting the Hoosier state, for both business and agriculture.

Branches With Special Appointment-Only Hours

When you arrive for an appointment, please be prompt and make sure you bring all required documentation. A branch team member will greet you at the door and will require you to show proof of identity before you can enter the branch.

Evansville, IN

4209 Highway 41 N, Suite 10, Evansville, IN 47711

Schererville, IN

1320 Eagle Ridge Drive, Schererville, IN 46375

New Haven, IN

701 Lincoln Highway West, New Haven, IN 46774

West Lafayette, IN

720 W Navajo Street, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Indianapolis West

5620 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224

Seymour, IN

501 Burkhart Blvd, Seymour, IN 47274

Beech Grove, IN

3841 S. Emerson Ave, Suite C, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Carmel, IN

271 Merchants Square Drive, Suite A-100, Carmel, IN 46032

South Bend, IN

1139 E Ireland Rd, South Bend, IN 46614

Specific requirements must be met to schedule an appointment. Those requirements include, but are not limited to, individuals having a Medical Examination Report (MER) and Medical Examiner’s Certificate (MEC) on file with the BMV prior to scheduling an appointment to take knowledge exam(s) or CDL individuals holding a CLP must pass a CDL skills test in a vehicle representative of the class of CDL the driver wants to receive at a BMV-authorized CDL skills test site prior to obtaining a CDL. Appointments will be available Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call the BMV Contact Center at 888-692-6841, Monday – Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

BMV branches remain closed to the general public. Hoosiers are encouraged to go online to complete their transaction and to find more information on operational and transaction-related changes. Information can be found here.

