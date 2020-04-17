Evansville BMV One of Several Branches Open by Appointment to Supply Commercial Truck Driver Licenses
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Commissioner Peter L. Lacey announced on Friday that the BMV is increasing the number of open-by-appointment branches to process new Commercial Learner’s Permits (CLP), new Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL), and upgrade/downgrade for the CDL to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement.
Three additional branches will be operating beginning on Monday, April 20 bringing the total to 9. These branches remain open only to complete transactions critical to support the need to continually increase the number of newly licensed commercial truck drivers supporting the Hoosier state, for both business and agriculture.
Branches With Special Appointment-Only Hours
When you arrive for an appointment, please be prompt and make sure you bring all required documentation. A branch team member will greet you at the door and will require you to show proof of identity before you can enter the branch.
- Evansville, IN
4209 Highway 41 N, Suite 10, Evansville, IN 47711
- Schererville, IN
1320 Eagle Ridge Drive, Schererville, IN 46375
- New Haven, IN
701 Lincoln Highway West, New Haven, IN 46774
- West Lafayette, IN
720 W Navajo Street, West Lafayette, IN 47906
- Indianapolis West
5620 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224
- Seymour, IN
501 Burkhart Blvd, Seymour, IN 47274
- Beech Grove, IN
3841 S. Emerson Ave, Suite C, Indianapolis, IN 46203
- Carmel, IN
271 Merchants Square Drive, Suite A-100, Carmel, IN 46032
- South Bend, IN
1139 E Ireland Rd, South Bend, IN 46614
Specific requirements must be met to schedule an appointment. Those requirements include, but are not limited to, individuals having a Medical Examination Report (MER) and Medical Examiner’s Certificate (MEC) on file with the BMV prior to scheduling an appointment to take knowledge exam(s) or CDL individuals holding a CLP must pass a CDL skills test in a vehicle representative of the class of CDL the driver wants to receive at a BMV-authorized CDL skills test site prior to obtaining a CDL. Appointments will be available Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call the BMV Contact Center at 888-692-6841, Monday – Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
BMV branches remain closed to the general public. Hoosiers are encouraged to go online to complete their transaction and to find more information on operational and transaction-related changes. Information can be found here.