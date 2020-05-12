Evansville Best Buy Allows Shoppers Inside by Appointment Only

According to an official with Best Buy, those who wish to shop inside the Evansville, Indiana location, can now do so by appointment only.

The appointment-only service is now available in about 600 stores across the country, giving customers a one-on-one consultation with a Best Buy or Geek Squad employee to help with their tech needs.

There are also a number of new safety protocols in place at the Evansville Best Buy to keep employees and customers safe:

Mandatory protective gear for all employees, including gloves and masks, which will be provided by Best Buy.

Mandatory self-health checks by employees before each shift using a new employee app developed by Best Buy.

Social distancing guidelines, outlined by signage and enforced by employees, to ensure appropriate distance between employees and customers.

Sanitization of areas and surfaces in the store before and after each appointment.

Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for shopping carts will be available.

According to Best Buy, after creating an appointment by phone or online, customers will get confirmation and reminds of their appointment via text and email. When it’s time for the customer’s appointment, the customer will be notified to go to the store entrance and check-in.

The customer and employee will shop together while maintaining social distancing and safety guidelines. For product demos, the employee will wipe the product, let the customer handle it, and then wipe it down when the customer is done. Employees will also clean surfaces as needed throughout the appointment.

If a customer decides to purchase an item, they’ll go to the register where distancing guidelines will be followed, with sneeze guards also in place. If the customer is using a credit card, the machine and screen will be wiped before and after each use.

When the purchase is finished, an employee will escort the customer out of the store.

