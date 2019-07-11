Evansville-Based Atlas World Group Announces Purchase of Champion

Evansville-based business Atlas World Group Inc, the parent company to Atlas Van Lines, will by Champion International Moving.

Champion was founded in 1991 in Pennsylvania and this will be Atlas World Group’s largest acquisition.

Champion International will maintain its name and leadership team and will operate separately from Atlas.

This announcement follows Atlas World Group’s recent commitment to expand its Evansville Headquarters and add up to 75 new jobs in Indiana by the end of 2023.

Comments

comments