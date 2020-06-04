Evansville Bar Fight Ends With One Stabbed, Two Hospitalized

Two people in Evansville were hospitalized after a fight broke out at an Evansville bar & grill early Thursday morning.

Evansville police were called to the Franklin Street Tavern in the 2100 block of W Franklin St in Evansville, Indiana, just before 2:45 a.m. on Thursday for a reported stabbing.

According to police, the fight that broke out led to one of the individuals involved in the fight being stabbed, and both individuals involved being hospitalized.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the incident, but police are reviewing security video from the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 44News on-air and online as more information becomes available.

