Evansville Ark Crisis Child Care Center Receives $10,000 Grant

Evansville’s Ark Crisis Child Care Center is the recipient of a $10,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® Grant. The award wouldn’t be possible without the help of 21 Allstate agency owners, personal financial representatives and staff from across southern Indiana.

Ark plans to use the funding to further its efforts to provide free crisis care for children at very high risk for abuse or neglect.

Allstate volunteers earned Allstate Foundation grants for Ark by leading an indoor and outdoor spring clean-up of the property. Volunteers did activities such as deep cleaning the indoor facility, outdoor landscaping and preparing the outdoor playground and equipment for use.

Ark is one of the thousands of organizations this year to receive the Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant.

Participating Allstate agency owners, personal financial representatives and staff include:

Nikkole Caudill, Evansville

Betty Cooper, Evansville

Jenice Ferguson, Evansville

Laurie George, Evansville

Joshua Goben, Newburgh

Brittany Helmling, Evansville

Luz Nieves-Jimenez, Evansville

Shannon Kaelin, Clarksville

David Key, Evansville

Cathy Kujawa, Evansville

Erica McClain, Evansville

Clayton Miller, Indianapolis

Matthew Miller, Indianapolis

Paxton Page, Floyd Knobs

Jay Rietman, Evansville

Mark Schwitz, Mishawaka

Sam Tanoos, Evansville

Kelly Wilson, Evansville

Tod Wilson, Evansville

Holly Woodruff, Evansville

Brian Wright, Floyd Knobs

