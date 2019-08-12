Evansville Area Jeepers Party for a “Heart”-Felt Purpose

Jeeps, classic cars, trucks (and people) descended upon the Meade Johnson parking lot this weekend to show off their muscle-y might, but also to raise money for one special group.

Evansville Area Jeepers formed in 2014 when president Ryan Sermersheim bought a Jeep and wanted other jeepers to go trail riding with.



I knew a couple of friends that had Jeeps, so I thought, ‘Heck, I’ll start a Facebook group’. I added the 3 people I knew that had Jeeps, and from there it kind of exploded.

I never dreamed it would turn into what it has today.

After the Facebook group exploded, the Evansville Area Jeepers decided to throw their now mighty weight behind a couple of special causes.

Our first give back was for Cystic Fibrosis, and we ended up raising almost $18,000 for them on a weekend event like this, and it’s just continued since then.

This year’s “Wheeling for a Cause” was for Mended Little Hearts of Evansville, a support program for parents of children with heart defects and heart disease.

We wanted to make sure that it was something that was local, that would benefit our local community, and Mended Little Hearts won the vote.

Mended Little Hearts offers resources, and a caring support network, as families find answers, and move forward to find healing and hope.

This is Easton, and this is his mom Candace, and the reason I want to introduce you to him is because this little guy is going to have open heart surgery in 6 weeks.

This little guy is going to have his chest cracked open, and I tell you that because I want you to understand how important this event is for us; because what we do with those funds is we will give that money to our families to help them travel, to help with food, to help with hotel, to help with gas.

The parents say that having a support system while in crisis is invaluable.

It’s been great getting together with the other families and the moms. They know what you’re dealing with, and it just really puts your mind at ease.

It’s just a wonderful organization.

Evansville Area Jeepers…from just wanting to hang out with other Jeep owners to now 6,000 members who care for their community as much as their cars…or Jeeps, I guess I should say.

Evansville Area Jeepers look like a group you’d like to join?

Find them on Facebook for meet-ups, car shows, trail riding and fundraisers like this.

