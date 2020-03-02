EvansvilleIndiana
Evansville Apartment Fire Caused by Discarded Cigarette
An early morning apartment fire broke out Sunday in Evansville.
Fire officials say they responded to the Apartment Village apartment complex in the 2900 block of Ravenswood Drive around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Officials say the cause of the fire has been ruled an accident and that it was started by a discarded cigarette.
The building did have some smoke damage, but no major losses were reported.
Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the fire.