Evansville ALDI Reopens After Remodeling

ALDI held a ribbon ceremony Thursday for the grand opening of its remodeled Evansville store. The first 100 customers were given a Golden Ticket as part of a giveaway.

The new store, located at 214 Rosenberger Ave., is a $1.9 billion investment by ALDI to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores nationwide by the end of 2020.

According to ALDI, the updated store layout provides an improved in-store experience and features additional refrigeration space to accommodate even more fresh, healthy and convenient products. ALDI stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting, and environmentally friendly building materials.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ALDI is a leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976 and operates more than 1,800 U.S. stores in 35 states.

