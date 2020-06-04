Evansville Activist on Injustice and Equality Both Nationwide and Locally

Around the United States, communities have expressed distress and outrage over the officer-involved death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after being forcefully detained in the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Numerous other officer-involved incidents around the U.S. have recently been brought to light, sparking a call for reform and transparency within law enforcement organizations, such as the recent officer-involved shooting in Louisville, Kentucky.

Local community activist Reverend William Payne joined 44News to continue the conversation on the civil unrest occurring across the nation and within Evansville.

“As a group of people, what we are fighting for right now, what you are seeing, is the ‘soda pop’ of injustice has been shaken up to the point to where somebody has taken the lid off,” said Payne. “This is the result of what you have right now – unrest across the community.”

Payne went on to explain that although merchandise and buildings can be replaced, the life of George Floyd cannot be. Payne said he didn’t condone looting and rioting, but that he does condone protesting for more transparency from police departments across the country.

The situation in Louisville, Kentucky, was experienced by Payne firsthand during his time there, which he shed some light on.

“Things can turn for the worse real quick because people are aggravated,” said Payne. “You have a situation where the police are trying to do their job, they are trying to protect – not all police are bad police officers. Not all protesters are agitators.”

Hear More From William Payne on Local and Nationwide Injustice and Equality in the Full Video Interview Below:

