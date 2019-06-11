Ethics Experts Question Kentucky Infrastructure Funding From Feds

Ethics experts are raising an eyebrow at how Senator Mitch McConnell was able to secure so much infrastructure money for his home state of Kentucky.

Mcconnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, is the transportation department secretary.

Sources say she created a special position within her office, designed to help with grant applications in Kentucky.

Todd Inman holds that position and sources say he helped Owensboro and Daviess Dounty get grant approval, after being denied that money twice before.

Chao reportedly helped secure a total of $78(M), requested by Sen .McConnell, for projects across the state.

The revelations have raised conflicts of interest concerns among ethics experts.

Politico: Chao created special path for infrastructure funding in Kentucky

Comments

comments