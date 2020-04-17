Essential Travelers Take Advantage of Cheaper Fares

The travel industry is taking a huge hit as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the world.

That’s even affecting airline passengers here at home.

Evansville Regional Airport is feeling the effects of the Coronavirus at this point, but they’re reminding travelers they’re still open.

They’re taking extra precautions to keep passengers and employees safe, like cleaning heavy traffic areas more often and using hospital-grade disinfectant cleaning products.

Evansville Regional Airport experienced a lot of growth in 2019, but they’re now seeing about 5% to 10% of passenger traffic, and it’s safe to say that COVID-19 is the culprit.

Passengers who still have to fly for work say they’re happy Evansville’s Airport is still open, and they says airport workers and rental car employees have been extremely accommodating.

“It’s pretty much dead if you look outside. When you look outside, usually there are cars. It’s usually packed out here. There’s really nothing out here at all. When I fly through Chicago O’Hare, it’s a whole new precaution, and everything like that with this Coronavirus. It’s just really crazy,” Kristian Hall said.

Hall even said that he felt like the smaller airports like EVV are doing a better job to keep passengers safe, because they’re so clean.

He says airlines are also spreading out passengers on flights and making sure everyone has hand sanitizer once they’re seated.

Hall said he’s also taking advantage of cheaper flights, but he’s experiencing more layovers, and he’s had to confirm he’s an essential worker once he books his flight.

To review those restrictions, you can click here.

Comments

comments