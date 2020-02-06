Escaped Martin County Inmate Captured in Indiana

An inmate that escaped out of Martin County is back in custody.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police went to a home on January 29 in Loogootee, IN in an attempt to locate 36-year-old Roberta Warren.

Warren was wanted for failure to appear in Martin County for methamphetamine-related charges.

Officers say they placed Warren into handcuffs but she was able to free herself and run to an exit.

After a physical scuffle with Warren, officers gain compliance from Warren.

She was arrested and faces the following charges:

Escape

Resisting Law Enforcement

Martin County Failure to Appear Warrant

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

