Escaped Martin County Inmate Captured in Indiana
An inmate that escaped out of Martin County is back in custody.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police went to a home on January 29 in Loogootee, IN in an attempt to locate 36-year-old Roberta Warren.
Warren was wanted for failure to appear in Martin County for methamphetamine-related charges.
Officers say they placed Warren into handcuffs but she was able to free herself and run to an exit.
After a physical scuffle with Warren, officers gain compliance from Warren.
She was arrested and faces the following charges:
- Escape
- Resisting Law Enforcement
- Martin County Failure to Appear Warrant
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.