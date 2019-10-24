Escaped Inmate Creadell Hubbard Captured in Evansville

An Christian County escapee has been captured in Evansville.

Kentucky State Police said that Creadell Hubbard was captured by U.S. Marshals Service just before 2 A.M. Thursday morning.

Hubbard escaped Christian County Detention Center sometime after midnight on October 22nd. An orange jumpsuit was spotted in the air duct of the jail where he escaped from. KSP and multiple agencies had been looking for Hubbard.

Hubbard was in Christian County Detention Center since February, facing several charges including Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, Criminal Mischief, and other charges. A $5,000 reward was offered for information leading to his capture by the Marshals Service. He had ties to Evansville, Henderson, and Hopkinsville.

