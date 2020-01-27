Escape Rage and PERGE at Escape Evansville’s Rage Room

Stress…it’s a killer…and we all experience at one time or another…but we can’t just throw a tantrum and break things to feel better…can we?

One local business says, “Come visit, and bring your stress — and rage — with you.”

Rage…





It’s not an emotion we want to feel, but sometimes the constant deadlines, pointless meetings and irritating co-workers can cause a usually kind person to experience anger that permeates the rest of the day.

Quick fix?

Try booking some time at a “rage room”!

You get to come in and you’re in full safety gear. We set up various things to break, whether it’s plates, cups, plastic items, metal items.

You get to choose from several different kinds of tools from bats to hammers and crowbars. And you get your stress out in a controlled environment, and it’s a lot of fun!

When people come in, their first swing, they’re always a little bit nervous because it’s like, ‘oh my gosh, i’m going to break a glass all over the place,’ but then it’s really fun watching them because they smash the first glass and then they just go crazy and just start throwing stuff on the ground and pitching things up in the air.

After the first one, after you get it out, you’re a pro!

Several studies agree that smashing can be good for your mental health.

It’s not encouraging violence, it’s encouraging the release of everyday stress, everyday tension, you just sometimes feel like you want to yell…you come in here for 15 minutes and it’s the best 15 minutes of your day.

Everybody that’s tried it leaves smiling and ready for more of the day.

Think…when you were a child, you threw a tantrum…now you can relieve that anger and de-stress like a grown-up!

Here’s how it works at “Escape Evansville”:

Book your room, create your playlist (you need that perfect beat to “perge” to), then pick your items to smash!

This makes your rage room experience unique, customized to your demolition desires.

You can choose from large and small items — or bring a picture of your ex — they’ll frame it for $1 just to make the bashing more enjoyable.

Smash…bash…demolish…and destroy at Escape Evansville’s “Perge Rage Room”.

You can find Escape Evansville’s “Rage Room” at 600 North Weinbach, suite 940.

They are open starting today!

Remember that you can book online to choose your own rage room experience ahead of time, and don’t forget to download some smashing tunes to “perge” to.

Let them know you heard about it here…I had a blast, in case you couldn’t tell.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments