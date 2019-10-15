EPO Holds Public Meet & Greet With Music Director Finalist

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a public Meet & Greet with Music Director Finalist Scott Seaton on Wednesday, October 26

from 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. at the Franklin Street Pizza Factory on the Westside of Evansville.

This is a perfect opportunity for the community to be involved with the music director search and help choose who will take the podium at the beginning of the 2020-2021 season.

Scott Seaton will be available for a one-on-one conversation with the residents of Evansville and the Tri-State community. We encourage everyone to attend, ask him questions and even share a drink.

