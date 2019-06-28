Have an Epic Weekend in Owensboro!

It’s a crazy weekend, not just here, but in Owensboro too!

For example, ROMP continues tonight at Daviess County’s Yellow Creek Park, a 150-acre facility famous for its nature trails.

Enjoy live bluegrass on a big stage, and in the day-time ROMP artists interact with fans and players of all ages and skill levels.

There will be workshops and forums include songwriting, clogging and bluegrass jamming 101.

Additional offerings include organic and farm-to-table food vendors, craft vendors featuring Kentucky proud products, art installations and professionally-led children’s activities.





And we talked about it last week, the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens will be dazzling…

As the Dazzling Daylilies Festival runs through this weekend!

Today is ROMP Hospitality Day with a tour of the daylilies, and it all ends tomorrow when you can buy your own clump of pretty petals to take home and plant.

Can’t get out to ROMP but need that live music fix?

Tonight at Friday After 5, it’s Motor-Sports night!

Enjoy live music on 3 stages, like the “Air National Guard Band of the South” tonight, motorsports vendors, food trucks, special character look-a-likes, a t-shirt cannon, free balloon animals, free popcorn, a free foto booth, special giveaways, and much more.

I also found where you can get your fireworks fix before the Fourth of July!

The 12th Annual Fireworks in the Park celebration is tonight in Whitesville City Park on Highway 54.

In addition to a huge fireworks celebration (which many people say is the absolute best in the area), there will be live music and lots of food vendors starting at 5:00 pm.

Fireworks will begin at dusk and you’re invited to bring your lawn chairs and blankets, sit back, relax and enjoy!

Even more for music lovers… you are invited to enjoy Riverfront Live!, free to the public, tonight at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.

Burger Theory will offer burger, beer and bourbon specials…

Expect lawn seating, an outdoor bar, photo booth, games, and more.

And that’s just a small amount of what’s happening in and around Owensboro…it might be a good weekend for a road trip!

