EPD: Woman Left Kids Alone at Home to Buy Drugs

An Evansville mother is accused of leaving three kids in an apartment by themselves to buy drugs.

Police were dispatched Wednesday to the 5000 block of Tippecanoe Drive on a welfare check for the kids. Officers say they found kids ages 4, 3, and 2 crying for their mother inside the apartment.

The odor of urine could be smelled coming from the apartment, police say.

The case affidavit says 23-year-old Shayna Smith and another woman who lived in the apartment arrived home. The pair gave police conflicting stories as to where they were.

The affidavit says a third woman was in the parking lot of the apartments. She told officers she picked the women up and brought them to a friend’s house downtown to buy drugs.

The three kids were placed in child protective services.

Smith was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is being held without bond.

