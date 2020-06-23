EPD Warns of Possible Scammers Claiming to Collect Money for “Homelessness Ministry”

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is warning of a possible scam targeting charitable motorists in the Evansville area.

According to EPD, there have been groups of people wearing yellow traffic vests, carrying buckets that say “New Life Christian Church,” claiming to collect money for a “homelessness ministry.” EPD says the church the group claims to be affiliated with could not be located.

“This group is out of Lakeland, FL and they are NOT donating funds raised to local homeless service agencies, ministries, or shelters,” EPD said in a Facebook post on Monday.

EPD says the group is violating the law and causing traffic safety hazards by walking in the roadway between cars in heavy traffic – as well as standing on center medians for prolonged periods of time. According to police, this is a violation of Indiana’s panhandling laws.

Police say the group has been spotted in the area of Burkhardt Rd and Morgan Ave, at Burkhardt Rd and the Lloyd Expressway, in addition to the area of Green River Rd and Burkhardt Rd.

