EPD, VCSO Announce Participation in Drunk Driving Enforcement Campaign

At a news conference held on Thursday, both the Evansville Police Department (EPD) and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) announced their participation in the annual nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” drunk driving enforcement campaign.

This announcement comes alongside the increased traffic enforcement that several other law enforcement agencies have announced their participation in, ahead of two of the heaviest drinking events of the year – St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA tournament.

All through March, members of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville Police Department will be conducting overtime patrols to prevent dangerous, aggressive and impaired driving.

This is part of a statewide enforcement campaign, funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

According to ICJI, there were 433 alcohol-related crashes across Indiana in March of 2019. Those crashes resulted in 205 injuries and five fatalities. Of those, 65 crashes (15%) and one fatality occurred during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend alone.

Law enforcement officials urge anyone that plans to drink alcohol to not get behind the wheel of a vehicle and to designate a sober driver beforehand. If you are impaired, use a taxi service or call a sober friend or family member.

Increased enforcement will begin Feb. 28 and continue through March 22, 2020.

