EPD: Two People Arrested in Connection With Thursday Homicide

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Diamond Sheppard-Rankin. Evansville police arrested Fitolay Demesmin, 37, and Kalei Obasa Friday afternoon. Demesmin is charged with murder while Obasa is charged with assisting a criminal.

According to the police affidavit, Rankin was discovered by Asia Marion at her residence in the 700 block of Taylor Ave. who stated she heard moaning from inside and attempted to open the door but was unable to as the door was locked. Marion said Rankin stopped responding but reported hearing banging noises coming from inside the residence.

The affidavit says Rankin was suffering from serious injuries and subsequently transported to Deaconess Hospital. The Vanderburgh County Coroner confirmed Rankin died due to her injuries around 9:45 p.m.

The affidavit says Demesmin had been staying with Rankin for over three weeks.

Detectives located Obasa’s residence to conduct a talk and knock. Detectives spoke with Gloria Head, Obasa’s grandmother, who told them Obasa and Demesmin returned home Thursday at 4:20 p.m. Head says Demesmin entered the bathroom, took a shower, and changed clothes in the basement.

According to the affidavit, detectives found a cut on Demesmin’s right palm below his pinky finger. Detectives also located a black plastic bag containing bloody clothing and a pair of shoes soaking in bleach. The clothing matched the description of what Head saw Demesmin wearing when he arrived at the house.

According to the affidavit, Obasa revealed Demesmin stabbed Rankin. Both individuals will be booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail sometime Friday.

