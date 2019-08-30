EPD: Two Arrested for Drugs, Stolen Handgun, and Resisting Arrest

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of two Evansville men. Evansville Police pulled over Triston Mondaine (driver) and Dionta Goodwin (rear passenger) at Green River Road and Washington Ave after failing to stop at a red light.

Officers say when they approached the vehicle, they witnessed Goodwin making “furtive movements” as if hiding something.

While conducting the traffic stop, officers say they smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Officers asked the Mondaine to step out the vehicle, he refused at first, but then complied.

When officers attempted to place Mondaine into handcuffs, he became aggressive and would not comply. As Mondaine was placed into handcuffs, Goodwin took this opportunity to run away initiating a chase.

Officers attempted to use a taser to subdue Goodwin, but this did not work. Additional officers were then called to the scene and a perimeter was established.

Officers and K9 contacted Goodwin in the 700 block of Kenmore Ave. Goodwin was bitten in the leg by a K9 and placed in police custody.

When officers asked for Goodwin’s name, he gave the name “Dionta Goods”. Goodwin was then transported to Deaconess Hospital for his injuries.

At the scene, further investigation of the vehicle led to the discovery of a semiautomatic pistol and a bag of marijuana in the rear passenger floorboard where Goodwin was sitting. Records revealed the pistol was stolen.

Both Mondaine and Goodwin were transported and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Goodwin has multiple convictions for prior firearm felonies out of Cook County, IL. He was sentenced to 446 days in jail for the convictions.

Goodwin faces the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Theft of firearm

False informing/reporting

Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish

Resisting law enforcement

Possession of a handgun without a license

Mondaine faces the following charges:

Resisting law enforcement

Comments

comments