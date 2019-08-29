EPD Talks Car Thefts and DUI Check Points Ahead of the Holiday Weekend

Officer Phil Smith from the Evansville Police Department joined us this morning, discussing efforts to curb drunk driving ahead of the holiday weekend.

He also discussed what some see, as an increase in auto thefts in Evansville, and the new ways thieves are targeting car owners as well as the steps owners can take to insure they don’t become a victim.

Lastly, with Indiana becoming the 12th state in the country to make sports betting legal, how his department deals with a rather out of date method of illegal wagering.

