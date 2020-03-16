EPD Suspends Community Gathering Events

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has issued a statement announcing the suspension of community events in response to COVID-19.

“In compliance with the CDC’s recommendations on safeguarding against the COVID-19 virus, The Evansville Police Department will suspend several of its community gathering functions,” the statement began.

EPD has announced the following events as among the functions that will be suspended in an effort to keep citizens safe:

Coffee with a Cop

Chops with Cops

Citizens Academy

EPD Ride Along Program

“Rest assured we will continue daily patrols and responses to emergency calls. The protection of our citizens and their way of life is our utmost priority,” EPD said concluding their statement.

