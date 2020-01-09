EPD: Suspect Sought After in Connection With Infant’s Death

Evansville Police are asking the public’s help in locating the father of an infant that was found dead Thursday morning.

Police and the Fire Department were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of E. Illinois about an unresponsive infant. Police say the infant was dead when officers arrived on the scene.

Officers are searching for the child’s father who left before first responders arrived. His name is Jacob Wesley Bengert and he is a 28-year-old white male.

He was last seen wearing a blue New England Patriots shirt, black jogging pants, and black and green Nike shoes. He is believed to be on foot, possibly in the area of the 1300 block of E. Illinois. Bengert may be suicidal and could possibly be armed.

Anyone who sees Bengert is urged to call 911 immediately and report his location to authorities.

44News has a crew on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

