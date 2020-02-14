EPD Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Hit and Run Suspect

The Evansville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect that was involved in a hit and run. The incident happened at the Deluxe Inn on February 8.

It is believed that the female was in the driver’s seat earlier, but left before the incident occurred. Her picture is being distributed only to assist in identifying the suspect.

The hit and run vehicle appears to be a Ford Edge and has the front passenger side headlamp out.

If you recognize any of the involved parties, you are urged to call the Evansville Police Department’s Hit and Run Unit at 812-436-7941.

