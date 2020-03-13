EPD Seeks to Identify Hit and Run Suspect

The Evansville Police Department is asking for help in identifying the vehicle involved in a hit and run accident that happened on March 10 at the intersection of Englewood and Taylor around 4 p.m.

Vehicle of Hit and Run Suspect (1/3) | Vehicle of Hit and Run Suspect (2/3) | Vehicle of Hit and Run Suspect (3/3) |

The suspect vehicle appears to be a tan Chevy S-10 truck. The truck should have heavy front end damage.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle, they are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Hit and Run Unit at (812) 436-7941.

