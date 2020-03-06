EPD Seeks Forever Home for Otto the Dog

The Evansville Police Department wants to help Otto the dog find a forever home.

Otto is a 9-month-old Black and Tan Hound.

“As you can tell by Otto’s adorable face, he is inquisitive, curious and has yet to meet a stranger (humans or dogs),” EPD said in a Facebook post.

“Please SHARE this post with all your friends and help find ’Otto’ a great new home.”

Anyone interested in adopting or rescuing is asked to call Evansville Animal Care & Control at (812)435-6015 or stop in person at 815 Uhlhorn Street in Evansville, Indiana.

